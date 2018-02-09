Panasonic launches GH5S camera with 4K video recording

Panasonic India has announced the launch of the Lumix GH5S mirror-less camera in the Indian market. Claiming to be the world's first high precision cinema 4K recording camera, the USP of the camera is shooting in low-light scenarios.

Composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front, rear, the top frame is splash-proof and dust-proof. Priced at Rs 1,84,880 (body only), Panasonic offers a wide range of 31 lenses that can be purchased separately.

Designed for professional photographer and cinematographers, Panasonic G5HS features a 10.2-megapixel Digital MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO Technology and Venus Engine 10 reproduces even dark parts of the image, allowing ISO 51200 high sensitivity recording when the use of supplemental lighting may not be possible as well as an extended ISO of up to 204,800. It offers video recording facilities with Cinema 4K resolution and is capable of capturing low light video recording and allows users to record slow motion and time lapse video in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and FHD at 240 frames super slow motion videos.

This camera even allows shooting time-lapses and 2.5x slow motion in 4K or up 10x slow motion in Full HD. The camera also features 5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF that aids in higher sensitivity and optimised tuning of the sensor. It is powered with a LiveView Boost feature that allows users to check the composition even in total darkness for Live view.



Vijay Wadhwan, Business Head - System Solution Business, Panasonic India, said, "GH5S has been designed in mind catering to the rising need for immaculate and high-resolution videos currently prevalent across industries. As pioneers of 4K innovation, LUMIX GH5S will sought onto cater to this need while also penetrating into the more professional videographer market such as Indian film and broadcast industry, documentary makers, wedding market and YouTube enthusiasts. We will be looking at 20 per cent market share in 1.5 to 3 lakh camera market by 2018/19."