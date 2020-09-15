PlayShifu launches Orboot Dinos, a new AR globe for dinosaur lovers

Unveiled at CES this year, PlayShifu, an educational toymaker, has launched a new augmented reality (AR) globe Orboot Dinos. This new toy, when used with the compatible app using AR, superimposes animals from the prehistoric world. The dinosaurs come alive in 3D, on scanning the globe with the app. It includes games to 500+ incredible facts to interacting with the walking-talking dinosaurs.

The free companion app, Orboot Dinos, is compatible with a range of tablets & smartphones and is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The toy can also be purchased online on Amazon and from PlayShifu's official website. The Orboot Dinos is launching simultaneously in India, US, Japan and Korea. It is priced at Rs 2,499, and the box contains a 10-inch globe along with an activity book with stickers.

According to the company, what's unique about Orboot Dinos is its gameplay and learning experience. The phygital play ensures high engagement and longer knowledge retention. Viewing realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat boosts the child's imagination and attention to detail. "The entire play experience builds some of the 20 foundational skills in early childhood, which we have identified after extensive research," says, Vivek Goyal, co-founder of PlayShifu.

"We have always been proactive and interactive with our line of products. The Gen Alpha, for whom we are building products, is curious and adaptive to new ways of learning. Thus, we try innovative ways to combine tactile play with highly engaging digital interactions. I am very sure that with Orboot Dinos, we will be able to create another benchmark for ourselves and our peers in the market," says Dinesh Advani, the co-founder of PlayShifu.

PlayShifu helps children in building foundational STEM skills through phygital (physical and digital) play. It is designed for kids between age 4 to 12 years to garner analytical thinking, logical reason, creativity and more. The company introduced Orboot Earth, its first interactive AR Globe launched in 2017 and is now expanding its lineup by introducing the Orboot World-of-Dinosaurs. PlayShifu has become a multi-million dollar startup in three 3 years.

With distribution in 15 different countries, it has achieved a 400 per cent revenue growth y-o-y. After launching five new products in the Plugo toy line in 2019, PlayShifu now has over 400,000 users. The company plans to launch its third flagship, Shifu Tacto, by the end of 2020. This will be a phygital board-game system that turns any tablet into an interactive board to play with real figurines.