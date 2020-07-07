POCO M2 Pro launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

POCO India, the independent brand born out of Xiaomi India, has launched the M2 Pro in the Indian market. This launch comes close to five months after the company introduced the X2 (after a gap of close to a year and a half). Claimed to be a balance between performance and efficiency, the POCO M2 Pro has been priced starting Rs 13,999 and will compete against the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

"Over the last two years, we've evolved as a brand while maintaining focus on innovation. The launch of POCO M2 Pro is our effort in the same direction; designed and manufactured specifically for the Indian users, POCO M2 Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, one of the fastest mid-range SoCs. With a 48 MP AI quad camera setup, POCO M2 Pro upgrades the photography experience to unprecedented levels. It offers the best of cutting-edge technology coupled with a long lasting 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charger out of the box. We are confident that this new smartphone will also appeal to existing POCO fans and new consumers across alike," says Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India.

Featuring a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and the rear, the PCOC M2 Pro also has a P2i splash and dust resistant coating. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with an 8nm fabrication process for power efficiency. The processor features eight Kryo 465 cores (2 Gold - Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 6 Silver - Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz), and the Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, and is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The POCO Launcher 2.0 onboard has an app drawer by default which is customizable with icon packs, grids, etc. On the imaging front, it houses a 48MP wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP ultra-wide camera allows users to take pictures with a field of view of 119 degrees, the 5MP macro camera details the close-up shots, comes with auto-focus and can shoot videos in 1080p. The phone allows users to capture in RAW mode as well. It also features a 16MP in-screen selfie camera with night mode. The M2 Pro comes with 5000 mAh battery and a 33W fast charger and supports quick charge where it can be juiced up 50 per cent tin just 30 minutes. Given the specifications, the POCO M2 seems to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The POCO M2 Pro will be available in three variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively. The device will be available on Flipkart starting July 14, 2020.

