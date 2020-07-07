'Boycott China' impact: UltraTech Cement divests entire equity in Chinese cement maker for $120 million

India's attempt at distancing itself from China economically gained fresh ground on Tuesday after its largest cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement announced it was divesting its entire 92.5 percent stake in China's Shandong Binani Rongan Cement Co.

"Krishna Holdings Pte. Ltd, ("Krishna"), incorporated in Singapore and a subsidiary of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Ltd. has informed that it has entered into a binding agreement for divesting its entire equity shareholding of 92.5 percent in Shandong Binani Rongan Cement Co. Ltd," the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"In terms of the agreement, Krishna will divest its entire shareholding at an enterprise value of RMB 845 Mn +/- working capital adjustments on closing, equivalent of approx. $ 120 Mn subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals in compliance with the local laws."

The Chinese firm was founded as a joint venture between India's Binani Cement and Rizhao Rongan Construction Materials Co in 2007 with a 70:30 equity structure. It has a 2 million tonne per annum clinker and a 0.3 million tonne per annum cement capacity in the Shandong province. The joint venture became part of UltraTech's portfolio after it acquired Binani Cement in November 2018 for Rs 7,950 crore.

UltraTech has an overall capacity of 102.5 million tonne per annum of grey cement with 20 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 26 grinding units and 7 bulk materials.

Following deterioration of ties between India and China over the last three months that reached a flashpoint in mid June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in the Galwan province of Ladakh, the clamour for boycott of Chinese products and for companies to reduce their dependence on China have increased. While the presence of Indian manufacturing companies in China is relatively small, Ultratech's operations was one of the biggest manufacturing footprints in China for an Indian firm. On the other hand Indian industry is significantly more dependent on import of components from China and attempts at reducing that have also started.

Companies like JSW Group, one of India's largest steel producers have said recently they intend to reduce imports from China to zero over the next two years.

"We cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials for our business while our soldiers are getting killed at the LAC by them. A lot of my friends and co-industrialists are upset as their business with China is important to maintain healthy margins & continuity. But this situation has come because of our complacency in blindly accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing our own domestic vendors," said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group. "This is an opportunity for us all to come together and push for a stronger Atma Nirbhar Bharat . Let us support our domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. We have to show loyalty to our own products. We have to support our armed forces & Govt and prove that we stand with them in this fight against Chinese."

