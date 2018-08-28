Realme 2 launched with notched display, dual camera at Rs 8,990

Oppo's sub-brand Realme has launched its second smartphone in India. The Realme 2 comes just two months after the launch of the company's first smartphone. Realme claims that this is the first phone under the price bracket of Rs 10,000 to feature a notch on top of the screen.

Other than the design language, the phone also comes equipped with a massive battery and up to 4GB of RAM. The main camera also has a dual lens setup, which is still rare for a phone placed in this segment.

The Realme 2 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. The higher specked device with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 10,990. The device will be made available via Flipkart from September 4. Realme is selling the device in three colours, namely Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red. The blue variant will be made available in early October.

Specifications

Realme 2 comes with the with a massive 6.2-inch screen with an HD+ screen. The display gets an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen to body ratio of 88.8 per cent.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset which is paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The user can even opt for a microSD card of up to 256GB to expand the storage.

The camera is dual lens setup and comes with one 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus and an aperture of f/2.2 aperture. The biggest USP of the device is a massive 4,230mAh battery. The low-resolution screen and a budget chipset will ensure that the device can go on beyond a single day's use.