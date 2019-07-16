Realme X with 48-MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 16,999

Realme X, the premium budget device from the Chinese phone major, has been launched in India. Realme X is all set to take on Vivo Z1 Pro, and the upcoming Redmi K20. The Realme X launched in India is different from the one launched in China. The Indian variant comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC while the Chinese model is powered by Snapdragon 710, which is also present in the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme X comes in a special 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' edition and the company will host the first Realme X sale in the country at 12pm on July 24. There will also be a "Hate-to-Wait" sale at 8pm on July 18.

On the launch day, SBI card holders buying Realme X through Flipkart will get 10 per cent instant discount. The buyers will also get membership of Paytm First, a premium subscription-based rewards and loyalty programme worth Rs 750 for free. Realme X will go on sale initially through Flipkart and the Realme online store and will later be available via offline stores. Earlier, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced the company had reached the milestone of 900,000 active users in the country.

Realme X model with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, while the 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,999. 'The Spider-Man: Far From Home' edition is priced at Rs 20,999 and will be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme X features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-MP secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-MP Sony IMX 471 pop-up selfie sensor that comes with a f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X will be available for purchase in India in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Edited By: Udit Verma

