Realme X Flipkart availability teased, India launch set for July 15

Realme X, the 'premium' smartphone from Realme will be launched in India on July 15. Flipkart has posted a teaser on its app, suggesting that the phone will be exclusively sold through it. Earlier, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the India variant of Realme X will be different from the one released in China. Reports suggest that the model launched in India will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC which will also be present on the Redmi K20. In China, the Realme X sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 which is also present in the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme has started teasing the Realme X smartphone on Flipkart, confirming that the phone will be available on the platform. The phone will also be available on the Realme e-store after the launch. The Flipkart listing has revealed that the phone comes with a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, and fast charging support.

Realme will be announcing Realme X on July 15 and will be priced at around Rs 18,000. Upon release, the Realme X will face competition from the Vivo Z1 Pro, and the upcoming Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro. While the Vivo Z1 Pro has been unveiled in India, the Redmi K20 family of smartphones are expected to land in India soon. Sheth has said that Realme X India variant may come with different features and specifications, but nothing has been revealed yet. Realme will also have a special Naoto Fukasawa collection with finishes similar to onion and garlic peels and 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition was also announced recently.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, along with other features.

