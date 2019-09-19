Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch today: Here's all we know

Xiaomi will launch the exclusive edition of Redmi K20 Pro with an upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The Redmi K20 Pro had garnered a lot of praise in India and was the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, by the time Redmi K20 Pro was launched Qualcomm had upgraded its 855 chipset to 855 Plus. Xiaomi is now upgrading the phone with the Snapdragon 855+ and is launching it as an 'Exclusive Edition' variant of Redmi K20 Pro.

The Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will come with mid-life upgrades and have more RAM and faster clock speed. Redmi's official Weibo account has confirmed that Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will be launched in China today. As for the leaked specifications, the new chipset will have a higher clock speed, better performing GPU. The Kryo 485 cores of Snapdragon 855 were clocked at 2.84GHz, while the cores of the Snapdragon 855 Plus are clocked at a higher 2.96GHz. Qualcomm has also stated that the Snapdragon 855 Plus' Adreno 640 GPU delivers a 15 per cent performance improvement for the gamers in the graphics department compared to the standard Snapdragon 855.

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will get up to 12GB RAM in its top-end variant. As far as pricing is concerned, the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Editon will cost slightly more than the regular Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro is available in two variants, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively.

For optics, Xiaomi has said that the Redmi K20 Pro will get a quad camera setup. It will come with a 64-MP camera and a 48-MP camera at the back. Other than the new camera setup, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will come with features like NFC, Hi-Fi audio, Type-C port, and a four-curved glass body with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Galaxy M30s Vs Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Realme 5 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

Also Read: OnePlus 7T Pro leaks: New renders show no major design change, likely to look like OnePlus 7 Pro