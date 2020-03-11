Redmi Note 9 live images leaked ahead of launch

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 series' live photos have been leaked ahead of its March 12 launch. A video with live images of Redmi Note 9 Pro has been uploaded by YouTuber Duong De.

Xiaomi is expected to release the Note 9, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max on March 12. There is no confirmation as to which phones will be launched tomorrow in the online launch.

The video shows the front side of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a 6.64-inch bezel-less screen and a top centre camera hole-punch cut out.

Live images of the Redmi Note 9 Pro's back show a quad-core camera set up had been released by the company earlier.

A few other details like a microSD card holder, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB -C port, speakers at the bottom and a power button on the right side can be seen in the leaked image.

Xiaomi has managed to keep the exact specifications of the Redmi Note 9 series hidden. But a series of leaks has given a few details about the phones. A leak had claimed that one of the phones will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 800 SoC.

It was also indicated that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could be the one running the Dimenstiy 800.

An US FCC listing had hinted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will support 30W fast charging. This could be expected for the other phones in the series too.

Xiaomi phones are generally known for their affordability, the Note 9 series phones will probably be priced around Rs 20,000.

Xiaomi is holding an online launch event tomorrow instead of a live one amid coronavirus outbreak.

