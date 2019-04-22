Samsung Galaxy A series: Cheaper version Galaxy A10 spotted on certification site, might launch as Galaxy A10e

Samsung is on a roll with its Galaxy-A series smartphones and has already launched Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy 30, Galaxy A50, Galaxy 80 and others. There is also a stripped down version of Samsung Galaxy A20 called the Galaxy A20e and now there are reports that Samsung is planning to bring the Galaxy A10e with only essential features to the market. The new A-series' essential version was recently spotted on the 'WiFi Alliance' website and hence the launch of the phones could just be round the corner.

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy A10e as of now. However, going by the differences between Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A20e, the Galaxy A10e will offer inferior internals. Also, the price of Galaxy A10e is expected to be around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

As far as Galaxy A10 is concerned, the smartphone retails at Rs 8,490 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with infinity V display panel and octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC. Additionally, the phone packs 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The Galaxy A10 also packs a 3,400mAh battery.

As far as the optics are concerned, Galaxy A10 comes with a 13-MP camera while on the selfies it includes a 5-MP shooter. The selfie camera sits on the waterdrop notch on the front.

Samsung hasn't revealed any launch dates for the Galaxy A10e, however, the Wi-Fi Alliance website has disclosed that the phone will come with Android 9 Pie onboard and support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. This Galaxy A10e was first spotted by DroidShout on WiFi certification site.

Meanwhile, Samsung already has a budget oriented Galaxy M series in India, and if launched, the Galaxy A10e will cannibalise the sale of the M series phones. Therefore, there are chances that Samsung could completely give India a miss as far as A10e is concerned and could use it to target other European markets.

