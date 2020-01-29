Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India; check out price, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in India on Tuesday. This is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and promising gaming performance. The Samsung Galaxy A51 supports 25W fast charging and a massive 4,500mAh battery. Successor to Galaxy A50 to Galaxy A50s, the Samsung Galaxy was first launched in Vietnam last month alongside Galaxy A71.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5 FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) widescreen Super AMOLED display with a punch hole cut-out. The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 2.3GHz octacore Exynos 9611 processor. Only one memory variant of the device has been launched in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a quad camera setup that comprises of a 48MP main camera, 5MP macro lens, 12MP ultra-wide- angle lens and 5MP depth sensor. Apart from this, the smartphone also has a 32MP front camera for clicking selfies.

The latest Samsung device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and also supports 25W fast charging. The device has been launched in India at a price of Rs 23,999. The smartphone will be available in four colour options - Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink. The Galaxy A51 will be available across major online shopping platforms, Samsung.com, offline retailers and Samsung Opera House.

Buyers paying for the Samsung Galaxy A51 via Amazon Pay can avail cashback up to 5 per cent. Samsung is also offering one time free screen replacement with the device.

