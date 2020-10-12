Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price revealed ahead of India launch

Samsung will soon unveil a new smartphone in India, a new variant of the Galaxy M31 smartphone- the Galaxy M31 Prime edition.However, the price of the device has already been listed on Amazon India. Not only the price, but the specifications of Galaxy M31 Prime edition have also been revealed on the e-commerce platform.

According to the listing on Amazon India, Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will be available with three months of complimentary Prime membership along with a "one swipe Amazon access."

With the phone's listing, the 'Notify Me' option is live as well, however, the Samsung hasn't announced the first sale date yet.

The company is reportedly likely to launch the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, starting October 17.

Also Read: Samsung aims to double online business market share by the end of 2020

Galaxy M31 Prime edition price

The smartphone will be available for a starting price of Rs 16,499 (for the base variant). Not only the price. The base variant of the device will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the second variant will come loaded with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Meanwhile, there is no word on (Galaxy M31) second variant's price yet. The smartphone will be available in Ocean Blue colour and may possibly come in black colour too, like the Galaxy M31.

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition specifications

The specs of Samsung's Galaxy M31 Prime Edition are similar to the regular Galaxy M31.

Display- The new variant of the smartphone sports a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Battery- Similar to Galaxy M31, the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition packs a 6,000mAh battery along with 15W Type-C fast charging. The device runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart festive sales: 5 smartphone deals to watch out for

Processor- The device is powered by 2.3GHz Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Screen Size- The screen size of Galaxy M31 Prime Edition hasn't been revealed in the Amazon listing.

Camera- The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition comes with four sensors on the back-64-megapixel primary sensor (0.8um, f/1.8), 8-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide-sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The handset has a 31-megapixel front-facing camera and also supports AR doodle, AR emoji, slo-mo, 4K video recording, and so on.

Other features- The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and dual-SIM support.