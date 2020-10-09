Amazon, Flipkart festive sales: 5 smartphone deals to watch out for

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced their annual sales -- Big Billion Days and The Great Indian Festival, respectively. These sales offer the customers an opportunity to purchase technology products for much less than the market price.

While Amazon will host its ''Great Indian Festival'' from October 17 onwards, Flipkart is slated to hold its annual ''The Big Billion Days'' sale from October 16-21. Unlike previous years, Amazon did not provide an end-date for the event, saying its a "month-long celebration" that will coincide with the festive season across Dussehra to Diwali.

Let's have a look at the five best smartphone deals that customers must watch out for:

iPhone 11

Even as Amazon hasn't yet revealed the discount prices, the partial price tags shown by it provide a rough idea about the deals. iPhone 11, the last year flagship of Apple, can be purchased for under Rs 50,000 instead of its actual cost of Rs 66,300. However, the price may fluctuate depending on the demand during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Amazon sale is expected to offer discounts on Samsung Galaxy M51, which was earlier launched for Rs 26,999. Although the final price has still not been announced, it may cost anywhere between Rs 20,999 and Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

As against the MOP of Rs 83,000, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available for Rs 49,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The sale also offers a Smart Upgrade Plan, which allows customers to pay only 70 per cent of the total cost of a Samsung phone and change it after a year.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ will be available for just Rs 19,990 on Flipkart. The phone with dual screen and thick hinge separating the two displays was launched for Rs 49,999 and was increased to Rs 54,990 when the GST rates were revised.

Motorola Moto Edge+

The Moto Edge+ will sell for Rs 64,999, as against the MRP of Rs 89,999. In addition, there will be some exchange offers over and above the 10 per cent discount on SBI credit and debit cards.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Vs Flipkart's Big Billion Days; check out dates, deals