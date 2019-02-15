Samsung launches rugged tablet for businesses in India

Korean technology giant, Samsung has announced the launch of a new rugged tablet for businesses in India. Aimed at field professionals across sectors such as defence, law enforcement, transportation, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing and more, the Tab Active2 is military grade certified (MIL-STD-840G) and is protected by Samsung Knox. Priced at Rs 50,990, Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be available from mid-March in the country.

According to the company, the Tab Active 2 can withstand vibrations, accidental shocks and drops, rain, dust and is water resistant in up to 1.5-meter water for up to 30 minutes. It is designed to survive in extreme temperatures inside and outside (storage -40 C to 80 C, operating -20 C to 71 C). The tablet is protected by Samsung's defence grade Knox security system to keep sensitive data and information secure from malware attacks and hackers. It supports Glove Mode (can be operated with gloves) and has an enhanced touch option under which water and protective gear do not interrupt the touch input. This LTE enabled tablet is also claimed to be AR (augmented reality) ready that enables digital simulation of details like wiring, pipeline design, supervisory control, and data acquisition for pipelines/relay stations to increase productivity.

The 8inch Android tablet (running Android 8.1), is powered by Exynos octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage. Unlike the new age tablets, the 4,450mAh battery has a detachable battery, which once discharged could be easily replaced with another one. It also comes with an anti-shock cover that keeps the device from accidental drops and shocks. It is also equipped with Pogo Pin connector that can be used for quickly connecting and charging a group of devices all at once, or to easily attach a laptop keyboard.

"Armed with innovative capabilities, our devices are robust, dependable and purpose-built to fit their specific needs of on-site operations. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 addresses many rugged demands and provides a sturdy device that is easy to manage from an IT perspective, and deliver features and accessories specifically designed to improve mobile workflows beyond the scope of typical office use," says, Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The company had first introduced rugged tablets in India with the launch of Galaxy Tab Active in 2015. Samsung expects the Galaxy Tab Active2 to have a longer product lifecycle of more than three years as compared to the non-rugged tablets, which is one year in tough work environments. The company also states that while the non-rugged tablet has a defect rate of 30 per cent during the first year of usage, the rugged tablet has a proven defect rate of only 4 per cent, which makes the cost of ownership and maintenance lower for the rugged tablets.

