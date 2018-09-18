Sony launches Master Series A9F with Acoustic Surface Audio technology

Sony India has announced the launch of its latest flagship Bravia OLED Master Series A9F in India. The A9F employs multiple proprietary technologies and solutions for video and audio into the TV panel and has a single slate design with a stand at the back to hold the TV. The new 4k HDR OLED TVs will be available in 55 inch and 65 inch models, priced at Rs 3,99,990 and Rs 5,59,000.

Powered by the new Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, Sony claims that the A9F Bravia OLED TV can create exquisite contrast, clarity and unprecedented black with over 8 million self-illuminating pixels. The processor can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture through the new Object-based Super Resolution mechanism for accuracy and detail.

The TV packs in an improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ that comes with an additional actuator in the centre of the screen and an extra subwoofer channel, in all a 3.2 channel sound system. The additional centre actuator acts just like centre speakers hidden behind an AT (acoustically transparent) screen which are found in movie theatres. It also features a TV Center Speaker Mode that allows the Acoustic Surface Audio+ to be used as the centre speaker of a home theatre system.

Sony, in conjunction with Netflix, has introduced a new "Netflix Calibrated Mode" in this TV, which has been specially developed to mirror the same picture quality as a studio evaluation master for TV. Netflix Calibrated Mode can be accessed while watching content on Netflix.

Running Android Oreo 8.0, it supports hands-free voice search function with built-in microphone that allows one to simply speak to the TV to play shows, movies, and more.

The new range comes with 16 GB onboard storage, has access to Google Play Store for downloading apps, and supports video streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Biglix, Sony Liv to name a few. With Chromecast built-in and Miracast support, the A9F comes with 4HDMI input ports, an analog audio input, one digital audio output, headphone output, 3 USB ports and Ethernet port along with WiFi connectivity.