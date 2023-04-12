Start-up launches UPI-powered app for seamless cross-border payments

Venlo, a neo-banking platform, has launched a UPI-powered app to provide faster and effortless cross-border payment experience for users.

The app enables users, including expats and immigrants traveling to India, freelancers, tourists, and small businesses, to share and spend in their respective currencies without maintaining multiple accounts, wallets, or payment apps across the world.

It is a UPI-backed wallet that allows users to have multi-currency bank accounts and spend locally through UPI in India.

This assumes significance as users would be able to send money to India, freelancers can receive payments without bearing hefty commissions and international travellers will be able to spend like locals, and families can send personal remittances at live rates.

"I believe that the cross-border payments still have to undergo massive disruptions. In today’s world of technology, making payments in a foreign country should be seamless and commission free. There is a need for one global app that solves almost all cross-border payment woes," said Kushal Prakash, founder, Venlo.

The Pune-headquartered neobank was founded in 2021 with an aim to disrupt cross-border payments and create a borderless banking mechanism across countries through UPI (unified payment interface).

The start-up is backed by early-stage accelerator fund 9Unicorns. It is currently live around the world for top-ups using debit/ credit card, while ACH (automated clearing house) transfers are enabled for US-based bank accounts only.

Going ahead, the app will enable bank accounts for countries like Singapore, UK and UAE that have large Indian population. Users can transfer funds to a Venlo account from anywhere in the world, transfer them to a local bank account in India, or use UPI to scan and pay.

“Imagine a world where sharing and spending money across borders is as easy as sending a text message or just scanning a QR code to pay. This is what we an embedded fintech at Venlo are enabling,” added Kushal.

Venlo solves payment related obstacles such as high forex markups, uncertainty about how much cash to carry, and the inability to use UPI to pay for local transportation or purchases.

Venlo aims to revolutionise the way people send money to their families and friends abroad, pay remote talent or spend money locally during trips to India.