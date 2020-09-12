Toshiba launches QLED 4K TV series in India; check price, features

Japanese technology brand Toshiba has launched a full range of 4k QLED, UHD, and smart televisions in the Indian market. Designed in Japan and Made in India, these TVs will be available starting September 18 across Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ, and Reliance Digital. As an introductory offer, Toshiba will be offering a 4-Year panel warranty on its entire range of 4K televisions for the first 4 days of the launch.

"We are extremely elated to announce our next-generation Toshiba 4K televisions in India. As a reputed Global brand, our aim is to enhance the TV viewing experience of Indian consumers by offering bigger screen size televisions with ultimate technology in the picture, sound, and AI-enabled smart features at pocket-friendly prices. Our televisions deliver a deeply immersive viewing experience, intensifying the impact of every on-screen thrill and adventure. With the AI-based viewing recommendations, we are certain that the users will enjoy streaming a wide variety of content as per their viewing habits on a big screen seamlessly," says Rishi Tandon, COO, Toshiba Televisions India.

Claiming to be Ultimate game-changers, Toshiba 4K televisions feature Dolby Vision with Full-array 4K Ultra HD resolution. It is equipped with Quantum Dot Technology for the vivid colour precision and Super Brightness Panel for HDR images. These televisions are powered with CEVO 4K HDR Engine graphic processors to deliver high performance. For sound, Toshiba has added DOLBY ATMOS technology. The smart televisions are powered with VIDAA OS that has more than 28 million users globally.

The company claims that the television performs 20 per cent faster channel search. These TVs come with built-in Alexa and Screen Mirroring and has a one-touch access feature on the remote through which online streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. As a part of regular software upgrades and new app additions, VIDAA continues to onboard various leading apps & OTT providers in India. However, the company hasn't revealed the prices yet.

For service, the company has over 450 service centres spanning across over 18,500 pin codes.

Toshiba televisions are now marketed by Hisense Electric of China, which acquired Toshiba's TV business a couple of years ago. In July this year, Hisense had also introduced its TVs in India.

