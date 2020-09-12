Delhi's IGI Airport launches COVID-19 testing facility for passengers at international terminal

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday launched the country's first airport coronavirus testing facility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for passengers arriving at the international terminal. DIAL would handle up to 2,500 samples per day in mid September and the number can be increased to 15,000 going ahead.

"We've equipped the lab to handle up to 2,500 samples per day in the initial days. We're ready to quickly ramp-up our testing capacity multiple folds of up to 15,000 tests per day in this 3,500 Sq. Ft. facility," Dr Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Center, told PTI. The COVID-19 test will cost a passenger Rs 2,400 as mandated by the Delhi government, he also said. GMR group-led DIAL operates and maintains the Delhi international airport.

However, it's not mandatory for the passengers arriving at the international terminal to take the test. As of now, all the international passengers landing in Delhi are required to be institutionally quarantined.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed 46 lakh mark, with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths, the latest Ministry of Health data suggests. The country recorded a single-day spike of 96,551 cases on Friday.

India's total recoveries also recorded the biggest single-day increase of 81,533 on Saturday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,40,97,975 samples were tested up to September 10, and 11,63,542 samples were tested on Friday alone. The total recovery rate in India has improved to the highest level ever at 77.77 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate also dropped to 1.66 per cent.

