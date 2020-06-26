Toshiba to manufacture home appliances at Pune manufacturing complex

Comprising multi-door and two-door refrigerators, top load and front load washing machines, washer-dryers, and water purifiers, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has launched its 2020-21 range of home appliances in the Indian market. The company aims to satisfy the needs of Indian consumers by incorporating unique features such as convertible refrigerator, steel tank water purifier and more.

With most of the consumer durable brands available across offline and online retail, Toshiba Home Appliances Business has consciously decided to go with the offline channel. "Consumers prefer to experience, have a look and feel before purchasing a mid-premium home appliance. Therefore, at the moment, our complete focus is on offline. That said, given the changing consumer behaviour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our customers are opting for online purchase as well. To address demand, our partners who are in offline retail can also sell online, as this helps in maintaining price hygiene," says Pranab Mohanty, Vice President, Toshiba Home Appliance Business.

Commenting on the market share Toshiba aims to acquire in home appliance category in India, Mohanty says, "We are expanding all across India. We did a soft launch in 2019 with the limited line-up, and within five-six months, we have managed to have a small presence across big cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujrat, Bangalore, Chennai, Kerala. With the launch of the new range, we have big aspirations but at the same time will have to be realistic. Given the current situation and pandemic, we want to go slow and steady."

To support the government's Make-in-India mission, Toshiba will manufacture brand products in India at the 'Toshiba Manufacturing Complex' located at SUPA Pune. "Going forward, we plan to manufacture Toshiba home appliances in India. The factory is already ready. As we are planning to manufacture our volume range of refrigerators and washing machines, we also need to expand our dealer network as quickly as possible," adds Mohanty. Currently, the new home appliance range is manufactured at and sourced from Toshiba global factories. Almost 80 per cent of these products are sourced from Toshiba's factory in Thailand and the rest 20 per cent of products are sourced from Toshiba factories across the world.

Inspired by the Japanese Takumi spirit, Toshiba claims that the new range of home appliances are said to be designed, engineered and manufactured with uncompromising attention to the details that matter most to people. "Our new range of home appliances is an embodiment of Toshiba's meticulous product quality and design, guided by the Japanese 'Takumi' philosophy centered in highest level of craftsmanship," adds Mohanty.

Priced at Rs Rs 1,49,990, the multidoor 650-litre refrigerator is said to be designed keeping in mind the Indian consumer storage needs and their evolving lifestyle. It features a convert zone offering complete flexibility to transform one of the 91-litre bottom-mounted freezer unit into a mini-fridge. Users can adjust temperatures setting from -18oc to 7oc to store vegetables, fruits, fish and meat within the same space. The two-door refrigerator is available in various capacities ranging from 252 litres to 661 litres, of which the top-end model features automatic ice maker. All Toshiba refrigerators feature Real Inverter technology to ensure optimum energy consumption translating into energy savings of 20 per cent.

The 2020-21 range of Toshiba washing machines includes 4 top-loading and 6 front-loading SKUs starting from 7 kg up to 9 kg ranging between Rs 21,000 and Rs 80,000. This new range adopts safety and humanised design and is aimed to provide exclusive laundry care, along with quiet, more efficient, durable and a more stable motor. Toshiba's 11 kg front-load washer-dryer has been designed with anti-bacterial gasket and the cyclone mix technology that improves washing performance by using an impeller that is implanted in the drawer which increases detergent dissolution by 20 per cent. Priced at Rs 79,990, the washer-dryer also has a LED Drum Light for better viewing of clothes during washing or drying.

Lastly, priced starting Rs 14,990, Toshiba Water Purifiers range includes four models featuring a UV Shield that kills 99.99 per cent of bacteria in the water using a cold cathode UV lamp, a Smart Interactive Display that informs the consumer about filter replacement, and UV function Highlighter; and a Replaceable Tank design with choices of a stainless steel or plastic tank.