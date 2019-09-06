Vivo to launch Vivo Z1x in India at 12pm today: How to livestream, price, specifications

Vivo will launch the second phone of its Z-series today at 12pm and the launch will be live streamed on the company's Facebook page. Vivo Z1x is the successor to the Vivo Z1 Pro. The smartphone is already being teased on the ecommerce site Flipkart and comes with waterdrop-notch, three cameras at the back, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The biggest highlight of the phone is the 48MP sensor at the back and the huge 4500 mAh battery.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Vivo Z1x will be powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options. The 10 nm chipset also has Adreno 616 GPU to give smooth gaming experience to the buyers of the phone. The phone will run on Android 9 Pie and feature a 6.38-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display. The phone will have two colour options with the company showcasing blue and glossy purple devices on its website.

For optics, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main Sony IMX582 sensor, another ultra-wide angle sensor and a depth-sensing camera as well. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera at the front just like the Vivo Z1Pro. The primary camera on the Vivo Z1 Pro had a 16MP resolution.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is for the first time that a Vivo Z-series phone will come with in-display fingerprint tech. The Vivo Z1x will also use 22.5W Vivo Flash charge tech that is capable of providing 3-hours of talk time with only 5-minutes charge.

The Vivo Z1x will be pricier than the Vivo Z1 Pro at around 20,000. Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India in three variants - base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,990, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 16,990, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 18,990.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Vivo Z1 Pro with in-display selfie camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,990

Also Read: Vivo S1 Pro with 45MP rear camera launched; here're the specs, price

Also Read: Vivo Z1 Pro review: A decent smartphone with impressive battery backup

Also Read: Vivo plans to create 40,000 jobs in India over 10 years

Also Read: Vivo Z1x to launch in India on September 6; to feature 48MP camera