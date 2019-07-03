Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12pm: Check how to livestream, specifications and more

Vivo is all set to launch its Z1 Pro smartphone in India today at 12:00pm in New Delhi. Vivo has been teasing its new Z1 pro for a while now and the Chinese major will be the first member of Vivo's Z-series of devices to take on Samsung's M-series in India. Some of the biggest competitors of Vivo Z1 Pro are Samsung Galaxy M40, Motorola One Vision and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Vivo India will host the live stream for the launch of Z1 Pro smartphone on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India. The Indian e-commerce giant will be selling all of the z-series smartphones of Vivo. Earlier last month, Vivo's Brand Strategy Director Nipun Marya said "The all-new Z series has been designed to empower millennials and fulfil the dynamic needs of the 'Gen Z'."

Looking at the specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first smartphone to carry the Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is also said to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For gamers, the Vivoo Z1 Pro will come with a dedicated Game Mode.

Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to come in three RAM variants. There will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.

Meanwhile, pricing of Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to match that of the Vivo Z5x. The phones was recently launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the base variant. The 6GB and 64GB, 6GB and 128GB, and 8GB and 128GB variants retail at CNY 1,498 (approximately Rs15,400), CNY 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500), respectively. The India pricing of Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to match the prices of Vivo Z5x.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a punch hole design and has a 32-MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with 8-MP, 16-MP, and 2-MP sensors with AI face beauty camera feature. The back cameras will be backed by Artificial intelligence. As per the leaked images, there won't be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a usual fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

Earlier, Chinese smartphone major had launched Vivo Z5x in China. The Z5x joined the likes of Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3x, Vivo Z1 Youth Edition, Vivo Z3i Standard Edition, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z1i.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Motorola's Moto Z4 will only get 1-year of Android update, won't receive Android R

Also Read: Samsung may unveil Galaxy A90 as part of new Galaxy R series line-up, pop-up camera and 5G support expected

Also Read: Vivo S1 Pro with 45MP rear camera launched; here're the specs, price