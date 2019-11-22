Vivo U20 with triple rear camera launched in India: Check out price, availability, specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone Vivo U20, as a successor to the Vivo V10 in India on Friday. The latest Vivo smartphone features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, which is a boost over the Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone also sports a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a main 16-megapixel sensor, and a 5,000 mAh lithium ion battery with the proprietary 18W Dual-Engine fast charge technology.

Vivo U20 price and availability

The Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, while the 6GB + 64GB variant has a price tag of Rs 11,990. The new Vivo U20 will go on sale starting November 28, in India and will be available at the official Vivo e-shop and on Amazon.in.

Specifications

The new Vivo U20 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels, over 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, maximum brightness of 480 nits, and a dual-SIM slot.

According to the Chinese tech company Vivo has obtained the Widevine L1 certification for the Vivo U20, which enables users to enjoy high-resolution content from OTT streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, comes with up to 6GB of RAM and is available in black and blue colour options.

Camera

The Vivo U20's triple camera setup at the rear has a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the Sony IMX499 sensor. The smartphone's camera setup also has a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The front of the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It can also record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, or 4K video at 30fps.

Storage and connectivity

Vivo U20 comes with a 64GB of built-in storage and can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Vivo U20's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. Additionally, the phone also has sensors like accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, along with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

Battery

The successor to the Vivo V10 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports Vivo's proprietary Dual-Engine fast charge technology. The company is also providing the 18W fast charger in the Vivo U20's retail package.

