Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro launch in India today: Expected price, specs and other details

The Vivo V29 series is all set to make its debut on October 4, 2023. The official launch event is scheduled to commence at 12 p.m. IST. Vivo has already revealed a lot of details about the new smartphone but pricing will be revealed today. The Vivo V29 series is creating buzz with its exclusive availability on Flipkart.

The new Vivo V29 series is expected to introduce two models, namely the Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro. Vivo has already revealed the design of the new phones and every colour variant has its own unique gradient design on the rear panel. Vivo claims that it boasts India's first-ever 3D Particle Technology design, offering a visually captivating and distinctive appearance.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the Vivo V29 is rumored to house a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP front camera. Selfie cameras have been a strong suit for Vivo flagship and premium mid-range devices. The Vivo V29 will be no different.

The Vivo V29 Pro is rumored to sport a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, complementing its primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Notably, this phone also incorporates a unique circular flash ring named Smart Aura Light on its rear cover, adding an element of style and innovation.

While specific pricing details for each variant remain undisclosed, recent reports suggest that the Vivo V29 series will likely be competitively priced at under Rs 40,000 in India. This price point, combined with the series' promising features, is expected to make it an attractive choice for smartphone enthusiasts in the Indian market.

