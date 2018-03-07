Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes starting at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV 4A series in India. The new series will come in two sizes one with a 43-inch panel and the other with a 32-inch panel. Xiaomi will be conducting two sales per week on Tuesday and Friday.

With the new budget-oriented TVs, Xiaomi is trying to disrupt the TV industry with the prices. The 32-inch variant will be available at Rs 13,999 whereas the 43-inch variant will be available at Rs 22,999. Given the price and specifications, Xiaomi's new TV series is expected to be an instant hit.

The Mi TV 4A series will go on sale on March 13 across Xiaomi's official website, Flipkart and their Mi Homes across the country. The new TVs from Xiaomi come with a FullHD display panel.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A will be available with the Patchwall interface that was launched along with the Mi TV 4 last month. Xiaomi claims it has over 500,000+ hours of content with almost 80 per cent of it absolutely free.

The interface has a universal search option that searches on both online and offline spaces. The company claims the TV undergoes 20+ different quality checks. Xiaomi is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 2200 with a JioFi connection.

Lately, Xiaomi has been facing a lot of criticism due to shortage of stocks, be it the new Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro or even the Mi TV 4 that is priced at Rs 39,999. Xiaomi claims to have listened to their fans and has promised adequate stocks from the first sale itself.

The TV comes with two speakers of 10W each that supports Dts-HD. An Amlogic 64-bit quad core processor will power the TV. The processor will be assisted by 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The 32-inch TV comes with 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports whereas the 43-inch comes with an additional USB port which is gives a total of 3USB ports and 3HDMI ports.The TV will be compatible with 48 DTH/ cable operators.

Recently, Xiaomi discontinued the cash on delivery option for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale. According to the company many buyers were stocking the devices to resell them at a higher price. We are not sure if Xiaomi will do the same with the new TV series which will go on its first sale on March 13.