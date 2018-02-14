Xiaomi launches world's thinnest LED TV, Mi TV 4 with 55-inch 4K display at Rs 39,999

After the long wait, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi TV in India. The Chinese technology giant is launching just one model - a 55inch 4K HDR smart TV - to start with. This TV was first announced at Consumer Electronics Show 2017 and is still the latest TV in Xiaomi's lineup. India is the first country where the Mi TV will be launched outside China.

Claiming to be the world's thinnest LED TV, the Mi TV 4 is just 4.9mm thin and it comes with a brushed metal rear. Xiaomi has sourced a customised Samsung frameless panel for the TV. The 4K HDR panel makes everything look really crisp and bright.

Xiaomi claims to have customize the TV for the Indian market - right from connectivity ports to UI. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless connectivity along with SPDIF port. It is powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage along with Dolby audio. The TV comes with PatchWall interface, which has also been worked for India from the scratch. The UI It offers infinity scroll for searching content and universal search for searching content across apps and TV. Xiaomi has tied up with Sensara Technology (Sensy) that enables the set-top boxes to be controlled by the compact 11-button Bluetooth TV remote.

Adopting a content first approach, Xiaomi has tied up with partners such as Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Sony Liv, Voot, Hungama Play and more for streaming content right on the TV, without connecting any media device.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Mi TV 4 will be available on Flipkart, mi.com and mi Home stores across cities in the country.