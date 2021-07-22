Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition unveiled in India

Xiaomi Mi India on Thursday showcased the premium Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. The special edition electric scooter combines the design elements from the automobile company with Xiaomi's engineering



On the 7th anniversary of Mi India, the company showcased the e-scooter across Mi Homes.



Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is the officially licenced product of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. It features a simple-line AMG edition paint job and adopts an aerodynamic design like that of a sports car.

The scooter comes with a 600W electric motor in an aviation aluminium alloy frame body. It features a dual-brake setup with the E-ABS brake on the front and a disk brake on the rear.

It also sports a multifunctional control panel that comes with smart app connectivity, showing speed data, drive mode, power lock status and other driving information.



The scooter features 3 driving modes -- walk, drive and sports mode -- that allows speed control for safer and convenient cruising.

With a maximum speed of 25 km/hr and a range of 45 kilometres with a full charge, it comes with 8.5" tires on both front and rear.



Additionally, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is foldable, taking only 3 seconds to fold it together. The compact folding design allows it to be carried anywhere with ease.

Weighing just 14.2 kg in size, it can carry a maximum load of up to 100 kg at once.

