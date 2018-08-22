Xiaomi re-enters flagship segment with a bang; launches Poco F1 at Rs 20,999

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off Poco F1, the first smartphone launched under Xiaomi's Poco sub brand. The new sub-brand aims at providing flagship specifications at mid-range prices. The Poco F1 is no different and is powered by Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm's flagship chipset that powers industry giants like Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6.

The Poco F1 will be available in three variants. The base variant is priced aggressively at Rs 20,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at 23,999. The top variant also comes in an armoured kevlar back variant. It boasts 256GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM and is priced at a modest 29,999. The device will go on its first sale on August 29, 12 pm via Flipkart and Xiaomi's website.

Features

The Poco F1 comes with a notched display which can be turned off at will. The USP of the device, other than its flagship specifications, is that it has liquid cooling technology. For perspective, newly launched Galaxy Note 9 is one of the few flagship devices that gets this feature.

The phone also gets infrared sensors for face detection in the dark. The Poco F1 also gets Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with a compatible charger in the box.

Specifications

This is where the phone comes on its own. The Poco F1 is powered by Snapdragon 845 coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. The LiquidCool technology will help enhance the performance while gaming.

The display is a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution. The brightness can go up to 500nits.

On the optics front, the device gets a dual lens setup for the primary camera. The main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The front-facing snapper gets a 20-megapixel lens with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

The battery is a 4000mAh unit with a USB Type C port. The phone supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The company claims a 30-hour talktime or 146 hours of standby in a single charge.

Edited by Danny D'Cruze