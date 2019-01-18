Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48 MP camera to launch in Feb; here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched only recently in China but the rumours regarding its upgrade have already started doing rounds. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC. Just like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Xiaomi's sub-brand 'Redmi by Xiaomi' had announced during the launch of Redmi Note 7 last week that the new Redmi Note 7 Pro would debut in February.

Also Read: Nearly 77 cr email IDs have been exposed! Here's what you can do to be safe

Redmi by Xiaomi had teased the Redmi Note 7 Pro on the Chinese social media site Weibo. In the post, Redmi by Xiaomi had said that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would come with a huge 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back. In comparison, Redmi Note 7 has a 48 megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

Meanwhile, other than the Snapdragon 675 SOC, the new Redmi Note 7 Pro could be very similar to Redmi Note 7. As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 7 was launched with a dual-SIM (Nano) slot. It came with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Adreno 512 graphics, and comes in a 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The phone has 32GB and 64GB internal storage options with a choice to expand further using a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 7 measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

Coming to the connectivity, Redmi Note 7 pro would surely come with a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Not much is known about the battery capacity of Redmi Note 7 Pro but going by the battery of Redmi Note 7, which had a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, the former could also pack in a huge battery with fast charging support. The phone could be priced between CNY 1,399 - CNY 1,499, or around Rs 14,600 - 15,700 approximately.

Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi would now function as an independent brand in itself, and Redmi Note 7 Pro would be the second smartphone to launch under the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' label. Redmi Note 7 was the first phone launched under 'Redmi by Xiaomi' brand name. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, on the other hand, fall under Mi brand name.

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

Also Read: New WhatsApp bug: Your messages may be exposed to strangers!

Also Read: Ready for PUBG Mobile Season 5? All you need to know about Zombie mode, fire theme, weapons

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Leaked image shows near-bezel-less screen, dual selfie camera