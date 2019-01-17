New WhatsApp bug: Your messages may be exposed to strangers!

Another day, another WhatsApp bug! This time it isn't a virus or a scam but a bug that will expose the user's personal WhatsApp messages to a stranger. The issue first came to light when a WhatsApp user revealed on Twitter that she was able to see someone else's private conversations and pictures in her own app. The supposedly 'secure' messaging app has often been hit by bugs and viruses but this one is surely a cause for concern.

The glitch was first discovered by an Amazon employee Abby Fuller. She took to Twitter described her side of the story. Fuller Tweeted, "Logged into WhatsApp with a new phone number today and the message history from the previous owner's number was right there?"This doesn't seem right. No, Abby, it doesn't."

logged into whatsapp with a new phone number today and the message history from the previous number's owner was right there?! this doesn't seem right. - Abby Fuller (@abbyfuller) January 11, 2019

What does that mean? It means that whoever has your old number can access your WhatsApp history!

"And now I'm wondering how many other times it's happened? Like does whoever has my old number now have MY WhatsApp history? Fuller said in her Tweet.

Replying to questions by fellow Twitter users who asked whether the SIM card or the phone were second hand, Ms Fuller Tweeted, "Yes it was a new device. No it wasn't second hand. It was not a second hand SIM."

Yes it was a new device. No it wasn't second hand. It was not a second hand SIM. Yes I'm sure they weren't my messages, or groups that I was added to. Yes they were in plaintext. I am sure it's my phone number. It was not restored from a backup. - Abby Fuller (@abbyfuller) January 11, 2019

WhatsApp has advised its users to migrate their WhatsApp account to a new number before they stop using a particular phone number. It says on its website, "Before you stop using a particular phone number, you should migrate your WhatsApp account to the new number. For a simple way to do this, use our Change Number feature. By using this feature, you will be able to migrate your account information (including your profile information) as well as your groups".

It is a common practice of telecom service providers to recycle old numbers therefore one must not be surprised that an old number has been reassigned to someone else.

Meanwhile, as of now, it seems to be an isolated complaint and no other WhatsApp users have complained about this particular issue. WhatsApp is yet to respond to the information.

