Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 to launch at 12pm today: How to livestream event, price in India, specs

Xiaomi is all set to launch the 3rd generation Redmi Y device and Redmi 7 in India today at 12pm (IST) and will be livestreamed at the company official website and its social media handles. Both the devices will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon.in. The new Redmi Y3 is a camera centric device and comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, Redmi 7 has already been launched in China and comes with decent specs including a huge 4000mAh battery.

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, similar to the one on Redmi Y2. Redmi Y3 will come with Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10 custom skin which was also seen on the Redmi Note 7 series lately. The phone will have a rear fingerprint sensor and at least 3GB RAM.

Aimed at the camera friendly social media generation, Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-MP selfie shooter with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor for high resolution images. It is also expected to sport a waterdrop notch screen.

Also read: Redmi Pro 2 powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted; here's all we know

As far as pricing is concerned, the older Redmi Y2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model currently sells for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone can be bought for Rs 10,999. The pricing details of Redmi Y3 have not been made public yet but the phone is expected to cost not more than Rs 8,999 for the base model. Redmio Y2 came with a 5.99-inch full-screen display with 1440x720 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Y2 smartphone also came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which was expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Under the cover lies a large 4,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W charger. The phone has a 6.26-inch LCD HD+ display with screen resolution of 1520x720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB onboard storage options.

As far as optics is concerned, Redmi 7 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-MP sensor and an 8-MP sensor. For selfies, the device has a 8-MP camera and a lot of AI features. The Redmi 7 comes with a gradient finish and waterdrop notch on the front that includes the selfie camera. The bezels on the sides are also slimmer compared to the Redmi 6.

Redmi 7 was launched in China for a starting price of 699 yuan which roughly translates to around Rs 7,000.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera to launch on April 24; Expected price, specifications, features and more

Also Read: Xiaomi Poco F1's 6GB RAM variant now available for Rs 20,999, Check details

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y3 tipped to launch in India soon; here're the details