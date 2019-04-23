Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera to launch on April 24; Expected price, specifications, features and more

The third generation of the Redmi Y series phone will be launched on April 24. The Redmi Y3 will come with huge 4000 mAh battery, a big jump from the 3080 mAh battery found on the Redmi Y2 and on par with the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones. The specifications of the phone have also been spotted on Geekbench, just a day ahead of the formal launch.

Meanwhile, the smartphone has been revealed on the Redmi India's Twitter account highlighting the durability of Redmi Y3. The durability test video shows the phone being thrown off the staircase. The video also shows the gradient back panel of the phone as well as the presence of dual rear camera setup.

There. Dropped it down the stairs. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie coming on 24-04-2019 pic.twitter.com/b998mk8JRS â Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2019

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Y3 will be powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, a year old processor. Snapdragon 625 in 2019 is quite a disappointment since Redmi Y2 also had the same chip on-board. Earlier, Redmi Y3's listing on Amazon India had said that the phone will be powerful and will allow its owners to experience great gaming and let them edit video and images on the move, however we doubt that claim now. The Geekbench listing further reveals that the Redmi Y3 will come with Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10 customised skin which is also seen on the Redmi Note 7 series lately.

The device was also recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance which revealed that Redmi Y3 with model number M1810F6G would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 and support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n standards.

Talking about the front camera, Redmi Y3 will come with a 32-MP selfie shooter with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor for high resolution images.

The previous version of Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2 had a 5.99-inch full-screen display with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Y2 smartphone also came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which was expandable to 256GB via microSD card. The Redmi Y2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model currently sells for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone can be bought for Rs 10,999. The pricing details of Redmi Y3 have not been made public yet but the phone is expected to cost approximately Rs 8,999 for the base model. The Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs 10,999.

