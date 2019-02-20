Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch today; check out specifications, price

Vivo is all set to launch V15 Pro today at 12:00 pm in New Delhi. The main highlight of Vivo V15 Pro is the 32 megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The V15 Pro will come with triple rear camera setup and will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Vivo claims is a more refined iteration of the biometric sensor.

Vivo V15 Pro will come with Snapdragon 675 octa core processor. The phone will weigh 185 grammes and measure 157.25mmx74.71mmx8.21mm. Vivo V15 Pro will have a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display that will be powered by the 3,700mAh battery with "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. The Vivo V15 Pro will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack while the bottom edge has the charging port, the SIM card tray and the speaker grill.

The back of the Vivo V15 Pro houses an AI enabledtriple-camera setup with three lenses arranged in a vertical fashion. This line-up includes a 48MP quad pixel primary sensor, with effective capabilities of a 12MP sensor. An 8MP sensor and a 5MP sensor are also likely to be in the mix. The LED flash has been placed between the first and second lens. On the front, Vivo V15 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is inspired from the Vivo Nex smartphone.

Vivo V15 Pro was teased in a gradient blue colour and glossy back. As for the price, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to be priced close to Rs 33,000. The smartphone has already been teased on Amazon and will most likely be available on Vivo's own online store.

Edited By: Udit Verma

