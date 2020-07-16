Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Check out prices, specifications

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro were launched in India on Thursday at a digital event. The two phones are the company's flagship models with industry-leading features and design, according to Vivo. The X50 series had been launched in China earlier. While the X50 series has three smartphones under it in China, India is only getting the X50 Pro and X50. The X50 Pro+ has not been announced for sale in India.

Here are the specifications

Display

Both X50 and X50 Pro have the same screen size. However, this is where the similarities end. The X50 Pro has a 6.56-inch curved 90 HZ OLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080x2376 pixels, while X50 has an AMOLED panel which runs the same resolution as well as frame rate.

RAM

Both phones come equipped with 8GB of RAM.

Storage

For storage, X50 and X50 Pro have 128GB storage space on the entry variant and 256GB on the top-end one.

Rear Camera

The camera is where the X50 Pro completely outshines the X50. The X50 Pro has a gimbal camera setup for the main 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 lens that offers f/1.6 aperture. The other lenses on the rear side include 13-megapixel lens, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The X50 has a triple camera system with the same primary lens but with a missing gimbal stabilisation feature. There is a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 13-megapixel Boken lens to complete the set-up.

Front camera

Both phones have the latest punch-hole front camera design. The single lens of the front camera is 32-megapixel.

Battery

Both phones support 33W fast charging. The X50 Pro gets a 4315mAh battery, while the X50 gets a 4200mAh pack.

Price range

Vivo X50 is available in two variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage. For X50, the pricing will start at Rs 34,990 for the entry variant and go up to Rs 37,990 for the higher end one. X50 Pro will be available only in a single variant for Rs 49,999.

