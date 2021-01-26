Wait's over! FAU-G launched in India on Republic Day; here's all you need to know

Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) has been officially launched in India on Republic Day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Face the enemy. Fight your country. Protect our flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now." He also shared the download link from where avid gamers can get this game.





The PUBG rival is themed on the clashes that took place between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan valley last year. This game will initially be available for Android versions like Android 8.0 or upwards. The developer nCore games, however, has plans to introduce the game for Apple iOS and also a battle royale mode in future. The developers have noted in the Google Play Store listing that FAU-G is a made in India game "that pays tribute to the nation's armed forces".

nCore Games describes the game as being set "in Galwan valley, 17000 feet above sea level, the elite and formidable FAU-G stand fearless and united, guarding the nation's borders and protecting its citizens. An encounter awaits them, one that will put their grit to the test. As their tale of valour unfolds, strengths, both physical and mental, are called upon to defeat the enemy."

nCore Games has also confirmed that 20 per cent of the revenue earned from the game shall be donated to the Bharat ke Veer foundation run by the Union Home Ministry. The Bharat ke Veer foundation helps families of martyred soldiers and also those with serious injuries.

