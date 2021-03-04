WhatsApp launches voice, video calling feature for web version; here's how to use

Facebook-owned social media platform WhatsApp has launched the video calling and voice calling features for its desktop version, also known as WhatsApp Web. Desktop calling is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer versions and macOS 10.13 and newer versions.

User needs to grant WhatsApp access to their computer's microphone and camera to make voice and video calls using WhatsApp Web. Group calls, virtual audio devices, and video devices are not supported on WhatsApp Web as of now. Using a headset for good audio quality is recommended since external microphones and speakers are likely to lead to echo.

How to make voice calls using WhatsApp Web

User needs to select the chat with the contact they would like to call. After this, click on the voice call icon. Users can also mute or unmute their mics by clicking on the microphone icon during the call.

You can click on the 'accept' option to accept an incoming call and vice versa. Users also have the option to ignore an incoming WhatsApp call by simply clicking on the 'ignore' option.

How to make video calls using WhatsApp Web

You need to open the chat with the contact you would like to call. After this, click on the video call icon. Users can mute or unmute their microphone by clicking on the microphone icon and adjust camera settings through the camera icon.

Can users switch between video and voice calls on WhatsApp Web?

When you are on a voice call, you can always request to switch over to a video call. Users need to click on the camera icon during the call. If your contact accepts the switch, the voice call will switch to a video call.

The contact you're talking to over the voice call can either click 'OK' or 'Switch' to switch the call or simply decline by hitting the 'Cancel' option.

