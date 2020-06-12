Xiaomi launches Mi NoteBook series in India; check out pricing and features

Xiaomi India is expanding its product portfolio and has ventured into the laptop category now. The technology giant has launched two new laptops under Mi NoteBook series, which is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors. These are priced at Rs 41,999 onwards.

The new Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are built with a super light Magnesium-Aluminum alloy. They have an anodised sandblasted coating. Xiaomi claims to have completely re-imagined the Mi Notebook series to address the needs of power consumers. The machines come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, 8 GB DDR4 RAM and up to 10 hours of battery backup. Additionally, the series comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home Edition and offers DTS Audio Processing to fine-tune audio levels for the best content consumption experience, Mi Quickshare for sharing files between Android smartphone and laptop. The laptops feature Mi Blaze Unlock - a unique feature added to unlock the Mi Notebook in less than 1.2 seconds with the Mi Band.

"At Xiaomi, we aspire to bring breakthrough technology, premium design and superior performance to our users. We are always listening to our Mi Fans and they have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Mi NoteBooks in India. We are excited to launch the series as Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition makes its global debut in India. With Mi Notebooks, we are confident that Indian consumers will love the harmonious balance of best in class technology, experience and design on Mi Notebooks," says Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Making a global debut in India, the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition features a horizon display - a 14-inch display in the footprint of a 13.3-inch form factor with 91 per cent Screen to Body Ratio. The 16:9 Full HD display with a wide viewing angle of 178-degree comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce strain while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source. Along with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors is the Nvidia GeForce MX350, clocked between 1.8 GHz - 4.9 GHz, and can be used for streaming, designing, editing, browsing, etc. It features a 46 Wh battery with 10 hours of battery backup. It is accompanied by a 65 W fast charger that juices up from 0 to 50 per cent in just over 30 mins.

An increasing number of laptop companies are adding camera shutter to the laptops. The Mi Notebooks do not feature one. However, the company has bundled Mi Webcam along with the laptop.

"Consumers today expect more from modern PCs, in terms of performance, design, affordability and security. Xiaomi's Mi NoteBooks powered by Windows 10 fulfills all requirements. We are excited about Xiaomi's entry into the laptop category in India with Mi Notebooks and are looking forward to partner with Xiaomi in pushing the boundaries of innovation with the latest modern PCs preinstalled with Windows 10," says Farhana Haque, Group Director, Devices Sales (India), Microsoft.

The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz, up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2 GB of video memory on the top variant. It weighs 1.5 kg, has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2 per cent, and just like the Horizon Edition comes with 10 hours power backup and 65W fast charging.

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will be available in Mercury Grey colour at a starting price of Rs 54,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. The Mi NoteBook 14 will be available in Silver colour at an inaugural starting price of Rs 41,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.