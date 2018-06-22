Xiaomi launches Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India with 7-Hour Battery Life

Xiaomi has launched its latest audio product, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India. The Pocket Speaker 2 was launched on Thursday, June 21st on the occasion of World Music Day. The device comes with a minimalist design, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, a 5W speaker and the biggest highlight of them all is the 7-hour battery life, which the company claims is in accord with continuous music playback. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is available via Mi.com for Rs 1,499 starting 12 pm IST from June 21, 2018.

The device has an effective coverage range of up to 10 meters courtesy Bluetooth 4.1. It is powered by a 1200mAh battery with a 3.7V capacity. The device works between temperature - 10 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius. The USB power input of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is 5V/ 1A (5W).

The device measures 60 x 60 x 93.3 mm and its body is made of polycarbonate and ABS material. The upper body of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is made of aluminum alloy and the device features an LED status indicator in the front. The built-in microphone enables users to make calls and the music will be automatically paused upon receiving a call.

The previous version of the Pocket Speaker 2, the first generation Mi Pocket Speaker was not announced in the Indian market. Xiaomi is venturing into the smartphone accessory market aggressively. Currently. the company sells a wide range of products from earphones, headphones to even travels pillows and backpacks. The earphone range in itself is elaborate with Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi Earphones Black, Mi Earphones Silver and Mi Earphones Basic.

One of the features of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is a 5W speaker which is manufactured by the German audio engineering company Tymphany. This company specializes in making drivers for audio equipment.

Xiaomi first launched its operations in India in July 2014 and now the company has a presence in over 600 cities across the nation. Around 500 service centers are authorized to repair Mi TV units. Earlier this week, Xiaomi inaugurated its 1000th service center in Hyderabad.