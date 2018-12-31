Xiaomi Poco F2 to be launched soon, no big surprises expected

Xiaomi's Poco F1 was the most critically acclaimed smartphone that everyone wanted to buy in 2018. One of the key reasons behind its success was its price and high-end specifications. Poco F1 was the cheapest phone that was powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. After the recent price cut, Poco F1 is the only flagship phone that can be bought for less than Rs 20,000. Now, the Poco F2 is all set to be unveiled in 2019.

The new Poco F2 made its way to the Geekbench benchmark site, hinting at the phones possible launch. However, there is no official news regarding the phone's launch date and specifications but it could be sooner owing to its presence on Geekbench which has revealed some of the key specs of the Poco F2. However, the spec details might not bring any cheer to the F1 fans.

The Geekbench record has given away some key information about Poco F2's RAM and CPU. Geekbench reveals that the Poco F2 is driven by same old Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and packs 6GB of RAM. It was expected that the new Pocophone would come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. All the new flagships, including OnePlus 7, 7T, Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 etc, coming next year would be powered by the new Snapdragon SoC. According to the Geekbench report, Poco F2 will run Android Pie out of the box and has scored 2321 points in the single core benchmarking test. In the multi-core test, it scored 7564. However, the externals of Poco F2 could come with a new design. It could also have better camera and battery. There would surely be some software improvements.

Poco F1 now starts at Rs 19,999 in India after receiving a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000. The top model with the Kevlar design back is priced at Rs 28,999.

