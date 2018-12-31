OnePlus 6T offers in India: Get Rs 1,500 instant discount, extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange

OnePlus is celebrating "a very successful 2018" weeks after it released a high-end version of OnePlus 6T and announced offers on its flagship phone - OnePlus 6T. The Chinese smartphone major has offered a limited chance to buyers to get their hands on to the OnePlus 6T with Rs 1,500 instant discount via Amazon India store. The offer will last till January 6, 2019.

Owners of an old smartphones can also avail the instant discounts by choosing an EMI option, or exchanging their old devices for the OnePlus 6T.

In a tweet, OnePlus said, "End the year on a high! Till the 6th of January 2019, get exclusive year end offers on the OnePlus 6T like Rs 1,500 instant discount on EMI using HDFC Bank cards, 6 months of No-cost EMI & up to Rs 2,000 additional off on exchange."

End the year on a high! Till the 6th of January 2019, get exclusive year end offers on the OnePlus 6T like â¹1,500 instant discount on EMI using @HDFC_Bank cards, 6 months of No-cost EMI & up to â¹2,000 additional off on exchange. It truly is the best time to #UnlockTheSpeed ð¥³ pic.twitter.com/PrvsTsT1B4 - OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 29, 2018

OnePlus has said that it is offering instant discount to buyers who use HDFC credit or debit cards to opt for EMI transactions. The discount is available to those who are planning to buy OnePlus 6T from Amazon India. Customers who want to buy the device offline or from OnePlus India store, Croma store, and all the OnePlus exclusive stores, will get no-cost EMI offer for six months.

OnePlus 6T has already received several rave reviews in just few months of its release. The Chinese smartphone company has also emerged as the most favoured premium Android smartphone according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Consumer PULSE, a research study on smartphone consumer trends in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage model is priced at Rs 37,999. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of OnePlus 6T retails for Rs 41,999. The top-end model of the 6T that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for Rs 45,999. Lastly, the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T comes with a price tag of Rs 50,999.

