Xiaomi Redmi 7 set to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its budget Redmi 7 smartphone alongside the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro at 11:30am today. Xiaomi has already launched Redmi Note 7 Pro in India and its China variant is expected to be slightly different from the recently launched Indian version. The Redmi 7 comes as a successor to the Redmi 6 and will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.

According to the initial information, Redmi 7 will run on Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10. Earlier, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA which had revealed the complete specs sheet of the Redmi 7. As far as the specifications are concerned, Redmi 7 will have will have a 6.26-inch LCD HD+ display with screen resolution of 1520 x720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will reportedly have an octa-core processor along with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, and 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage versions.

The camera module on the Redmi 7 includes a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-MP sensor and an 8-MP sensor. For selfies, the device will come with 8-MP camera and a lot of AI features.

The device measures 158.65x76.43x8.47mm and weighs 180 grams. The device will come packed with a 3,900mAh battery. The TENAA listing also listed an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launched at around 2pm CST (11:30am IST) today, March 18 in China. You can watch the live stream on the Mi's official website.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi 7 is expected to be priced between CNY 700 to CNY 800 (roughly Rs 9,300) for the base 2GB Ram and 16 GB storage model, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun tipped in an earlier post.

As for now, there is no news regarding the launch of Redmi 7 in India but the smartphone might make its way into the country considering Redmi 4, Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 have all managed to find a space in the Indian market.

Edited By: Udit Verma

