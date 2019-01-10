Xiaomi to launch Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro & Mi Soundbar today, check out details here

Xiaomi India has announced that it will launch two new Mi TVs and an Mi Soundbar in the Indian market today. The Chinese consumer electronics company is set to launch Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and the Mi Soundbar. It would, however, give 65-inch Mi TV 4 model a miss in India. The products will be available at Xiaomi India's website and through Flipkart.

The Xiaomi TVs come with Patchwall interface. Xiaomi claims that the Patchwall interface on the Mi TV series offers around 5 lakh hours of content with around 80 per cent of it being available for free. The company has tied up with content providers like Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, TVF and many more.

The tech leaker, Ishan Agarwal, had posted the names and official renders of the TVs on his Twitter account.

EXCLUSIVE! Here are the names and official renders of TVs Xiaomi will be launching tomorrow! - Mi TV 4X Pro 55inch & - Mi TV 4A Pro 43inch ICYMI, I have already told that Mi Soundbar will be launched as well! Are you excited? Price Guess?https://t.co/SnDLOZtsOK#TheBiggerPicturepic.twitter.com/PcEJQvDQU7 - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 9, 2019

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch

The Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch TV comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and has a 48400*2160 pixel 4K HDR panel. The TV is powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor which has been clocked at 1.5GHz and is linked to a Mali-450 GPU which is clocked at 750MHz.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch

Mi TV 4A Pro is an upgraded version of the Chinese Mi TV 4X 55-inch television. The 4A Pro is expected to be an incremental update of the already eisting Mi TV 4A model.

Mi Soundbar

The Soundbar comes with 8 sound drivers and has dual 2.5-inch woofers, dual 0.75-inch dome speakers, and 4 passive radiators.

Edited By: Udit Verma