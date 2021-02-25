YouTube brings 'supervised' account for tweens and teens; here's what parents need to know

Google-owned video platform YouTube has announced that it is working to bring a new 'supervised' mode for parents to its platform. YouTube's supervised feature would act as a middle-ground between the video site's YouTube Kids setting and its main site - for teens and tweens ready to shift from Kids app.

James Beser, YouTube Director of Product Management, said, "We've heard from parents and older children that tweens and teens have different needs, which weren't being fully met by our products."

YouTube, in a blog, said that a new beta will be launching for parents to have access to their kids' youtube account via a supervised Google account and enable them to restrict what teenagers can watch.

The video platform will also disable in-app purchases, creation, ads, and comment features. YouTube added that "over time these features will likely be added through an "age-appropriate" approach."

The supervised Google account will give parents to adjust these settings:-

Explore: This setting will feature a wide range of videos generally suitable for viewers age 9 and above. It will include vlogs, tutorials, gaming, videos, music clips, news, educational content, and more.

Explore more: The explore more mode will bring content generally suitable for kids aged 13 and up. This mode will provide an even larger set of videos and will allow young viewers to access live streams in the same categories as "Explore."

Most of YouTube: This mode will include almost all YouTube videos except for age-restricted content (as some include sensitive topics) that isn't appropriate for kids under 18.

Also Read: PLI in IT hardware to help India become global manufacturing hub

Also Read: Centre, states must cut taxes on fuel, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Also Read: Remove questionable content within 36 hrs; assist in probe by 72 hrs: Govt's new social media norms