Lenovo launches Pad Pro, Pad Plus 11 and Pad 11 tablets featuring Snapdragon SoCs

Highlights Lenovo has unveiled three new tablets.

Snapdragon SoCs power these tablets.

All three tablets get massive batteries.

Lenovo has introduced a new range of tablets. This includes the high-end Lenovo Pad Pro 2021, the mid-range Lenovo Pad Plus 11 and the affordable Lenovo Pad 11. All these tablets feature Snapdragon SoCs and big batteries.

The Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 is the most expensive and powerful tablet of the three launched. It is a slim and lightweight tablet measuring 5.8mm and 485 gms in weight. There's a pogo pin connector on the bottom of the tablet to snap an optional keyboard. Also, a side-mounted capacitive has been added for authentication. Moreover, this device gets four JBL speakers with a total output of 6W and Dolby Atmos support.

It features an 11.5 inch OLED display with support for a 90Hz high refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and covers the wider DCI-P3 colour space. Not to miss, the display is also Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatible.

Further, the Pad Pro 2021 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor with a ToF lens.

Lenovo Pad 11 and Lenovo Pad Plus 11

Finally, the laptop is backed by a massive 8600mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It will go on sale in China on May 31 for CNY 2,500 (Rs 25,500 roughly)

The next tablet in the lineup is called Lenovo Pad Plus 11. It sports an 11-inch display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Like the top model, this variant also gets the quad-speaker setup. The tablet ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Pad Plus 11 features a 13-megapixel camera on the rear, whereas an 8-megapixel sensor with a ToF lens on the front. It is powered by a 7700 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Lenovo has priced the Pad Plus 11 for CNY 1,600 (Rs 18,200 roughly).

Lenovo Pad 11 is the most affordable offering in this range. It comes with an 11 inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. This is coupled with a quad-speaker setup (4W total output) and Dolby Atmos support. The camera setup is the same as well, with a 13-megapixel sensor on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter plus a ToF sensor on the front.

This tablet is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. As you would have guessed, there's a micro-SD slot for storage expansion. Moreover, it gets a big 7700mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The Lenovo Pad 11 is priced at CNY 1100 (Rs 12500 roughly).