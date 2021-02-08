Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108MP main camera launched globally

Highlights Mi 11 has been launched in global markets.

The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

It features 108MP main camera.

Xiaomi on Monday launched its latest flagship Mi 11 in the European markets. Already launched in China, the smartphone was the first to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. It was also Xiaomi's first to ditch an out-of-the-box charger. However, the company had a better way to implement the strategy and gave buyers an option to opt for without any additional cost. The other highlights of the phone include a 108-megapixel primary camera, 120Hz display and up to 55W wired fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in India in the coming months. However, there is no official word from the company on the same. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options Cloud White, Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue.

Mi 11 price

The Mi 11 is priced around EUR 749 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The company is offering 2-year free warranty on the phone and 1-year screen replacement guarantee.

In China, Mi 11 was launched at a price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB+256GB is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,700). The top 12GB+ 256GB variant is priced CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,200).

Mi 11 specs and features

As mentioned before, Mi 11 was the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

The entire setup is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The company is shipping the phone with a 55W GaN charger inside the box. For audio, the smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers while there is also support for dual headphones.

Xiaomi also announced that a special edition of the Mi 11 will be launched soon. However, it has kept the details of the same under wraps.