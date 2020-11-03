Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: Battle of the affordable entry-level smartphones

Highlights Micromax IN 1B has been launched in India.

The Micromax IN 1B starts at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 9A is the Micromax IN 1B's closest competitor.

Micromax has finally launched its highly anticipated Note 1 and IN 1B phones in India. The two are the company's latest phones, upon which Micromax is hinging hopes of making a grand comeback in the Indian smartphone market.

While both the phones are quite affordably priced, it is arguably the Micromax 1B which could cause more of a stir because of its price tag. Starting at Rs 6,999, the Micromax IN 1B is strictly an entry-level smartphone, one which offers just enough in terms of specs to woo buyers.

However, before it can become a hit, the device will have to take on the competition that currently exists in the market. While there will be many devices that the IN 1B will compete with under the Rs 7,000 price point, the biggest threat to its success would be posed by the Redmi 9A.

Here's how the two phones compare in terms of price and specifications.

Micromax In 1B vs Redmi 9A: Display

The Micromax IN 1B comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display with a notch on top. The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a water-drop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: Chipset

The affordable Micromax smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The Redmi 9A comes with slightly less powerful MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: RAM and storage

The entry-level variant for the Micromax phone gets 2GB RAM, while the higher-end variant gets 4GB RAM. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A gets either 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on the variant of choice.

As for storage, the Micromax IN 1B comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage which can be expanded using a MicroSD card. The Redmi Note 9A also affords the same storage configuration to the buyer.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: Cameras

Micromax's IN 1B is a budget segment phone which comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera for clicking photos. In comparison, the Redmi 9A gets a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens.

For selfies, the Micromax phone gets an 8-megapixel shooter, while the Redmi 9A brings a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi9A: Battery

The IN 1B from Micromax has a 5000mAh battery which uses a USB-C port for charging at 10W. The Redmi 9A also houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: Price

As for the price goers, the Redmi 9A starts at a slightly lower price of Rs 6,799 for the entry level variant of the device. The Micromax IN 1B is also priced quite aggressively, but it still fails to come at a more affordable price point than the Redmi 9A as it is priced at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

Micromax IN 1B vs Redmi 9A: Which is better?

While we haven't tested the Micromax IN 1B yet, on the surface it looks like a more powerful phone than the Redmi 9A. It also has an advantage over the Redmi device in terms of camera hardware -- both front and rear camera set-ups.

However, as we have found out in the past, a phone is rarely the simple sum of its hardware. As such, we'd like to wait until our full review of the Micromax IN 1B to decide which of two is the better smartphone.