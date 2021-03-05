Motorola hints at Moto G30, Moto G10 launch in India

Motorola is speculated to launch the Moto G30 and Moto G10 in India. The company teased the launch of the smartphones in the G series on Twitter on Thursday. Motorola Moto G10 and Moto G30 have already been launched in Europe. The company is expected to sell the G10 as the G10 power in India. The smartphone had also made an appearance on Geekbench a while ago.

Taking to Twitter, Motorola wrote, "Brace yourselves as you are about to get all you want in your smartphone. #AsliAllRounders coming soon!" The G10 has been listed on the Geekbench website as G10 Power. The smartphone has managed to score 244 points in the single-core test and 1043 points in multi-core tests. The higher the score is the better the performance would be. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box. The same is with the Moto G30.

Moto G10 and Moto G30: Expected Price and availability

Moto G10 was launched in the European market for EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300). The Moto G30, on the other hand, was launched at a price of EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,900)Prices in India can be lower than the prices in Europe.

The G10 is launched in colours including Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl. Whereas the G30 is available in colours including Pastel Sky and Phantom Black in Europe.

Moto G10 and Moto G30: Specifications

Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

n the camera department, the G10 features a quad camera setup on the rear which comprises a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging

Moto G30, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 64-megapixel camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro shots. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.