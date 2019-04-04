Netflix tests Rs 65 weekly, Rs 250 monthly plans in India

Metflix is taking the Indian market very seriously and is bracing itself for the tough competition it might face in the near future from other OTT (Over The Top) platforms like Airtel TV, Hotstar etc. Just a few weeks ago we heard about Netflix's new mobile only monthly plan for Rs 250. But now the company is also testing a weekly plan of Rs 65. Both the Rs 250 monthly and Rs 65 weekly plan are mobile only plans and subscribers to these plans won't be able to stream content on to their TVs or even Tablets.

Netflix's mobile only plan are in beta at the moment and isn't available for everyone. Also, the Netflix's weekly plans do not offer HD and Ultra HD support. Currently, Netflix offers only three monthly plans namely Basic which is Rs 500 per month, Standard (HD) for Rs 650 per month and Premium (Ultra HD) for Rs 800 per month. There are also three weekly plans including - basic plan for Rs 125, Standard plan for Rs 165 and Premium plan for Rs 200.

As far as the plans are concerned, all the plans under Rs 500 are mobile only plans. The Rs 250 plan Netflix offers allows users to watch unlimited films and TV programmes but only on mobile and tablets. A user can, however, upgrade the plan to Rs 500 or above anytime during the validity period. Rs 65 per week and Rs 250 per month plans are available to some in India already but not all. The plan will be rolled out to everyone in phases.

Commenting on testing these plans, Netflix said: "We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests." The company also said, "This Mobile-Only Plan is Only a Test - it is not the rollout of a new plan or a price cut."

Edited By: Udit Verma

