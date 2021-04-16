New Kindle update will let you set your current book cover as lockscreen

Highlights The new firmware update brings a Display Cover feature to Kindle.

Users will be able to select the cover of their current book as the lockscreen wallpaper.

The feature has already been spotted on several Kindle units across countries.

Updates to Amazon Kindle are usually limited to the addition of new books in its library. In a different and rather desirable update, Amazon will now let you set your Kindle's lockscreen wallpaper as the cover of the book you're reading.

The impressive feature is being rolled out to Kindle users around the globe. Before this, Kindle users have never had an option of selecting the lockscreen wallpaper on the device. A series of preset wallpapers used to rotate on the lockscreen periodically. The firmware update will now bring the ability to have one set wallpaper throughout.

The feature will appear by the name of Display Cover in the Settings menu. Any Kindle running the 5.13.5 firmware will be able to display a cover of the current book being read. In fact, the feature will also support the covers of most magazines, comics, and Manga, in addition to those of books.

On the devices which have received the update, users will be able to find the feature in their Kindle's settings menu. The feature will flash right at the top with the name Display Cover and a toggle to switch it on. Devices due to get the firmware update are -

Amazon Kindle (8th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (7th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Voyage (7th generation)

The feature will not be available for the Special Offer editions of Kindle. Such models include in-device advertisements and are hence available at a much lower cost.

Although a much awaited feature, the use of Display Cover will depend on the book you are reading. There are many books that one would want to boast of but some that they would want to keep hush about.

The feature has already been received by Kindle users from several countries and will be available to all users globally in due time.