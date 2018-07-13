After WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, JioPhone to get Google Maps support

Reliance JioPhone recently got support for essential apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. Now, KaiOS, the operating system that runs in the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 will get support for Google Maps. The new update has already found its way to the JioPhone.

The new app doesn't look similar to the smartphone version. The new KaiOS version is custom built for feature phones. To download the new Google Maps app of JioPhone, the user will first have to update their phone's software to the latest version 2018.628.2. The user will then see the Google Maps app in JioStore. Install the app and start using it.

JioPhone witnessed a tremendous growth in the Indian market with 25 million units being sold since launch. The addition of these new apps and a new JioPhone 2 is expected to increase this number further.

Recently a report from DeviceAtlas suggested that KaiOS has overtaken Apple's iOS in the Indian market. JioPhone 2 and JioPhone propelled KaiOS to the second spot with 15 per cent market share. According to the report Apple's iOS is stuck at 9.6 per cent market share. Android still retains the top spot with 70 per cent market share.

Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 during the 41st AGM of the company. The device comes with GPS and will also support Google Maps. For buyers interested in buying the first generation device, Reliance Jio launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer.

Under this offer, existing feature phone users can exchange their old phone with a JioPhone at a price of Rs 501. The offer will go live from July 21.