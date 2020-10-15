Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple iPhone 11 to sell for Rs 47,999

Amid the iPhone 12 series launch, Amazon has announced a special sale price for Apple's flagship from last year -- the iPhone 11 -- for the Great Indian Festival Sale.

The iPhone 11 will be available for Rs 47,999, which is Rs 7,000 less than its revised price on the Apple Store. The discount is for the 64GB model. Besides, for the HDFC debit/credit cardholders, an individual will get an additional discount of 10 per cent. The Amazon sale will start on October 16 for Prime members and on October 17 for others.

Hours after the iPhone 12 launch, Apple reduced the India prices of the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and also iPhone SE 2020 edition. The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB model. Moreover, Apple has announced to offer free Air Pods with iPhone 11 during Diwali sale. Apple Air Pods are priced at Rs 14 ,900 in India.

The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display with 1792x828p resolution and 326 PPI. iPhone 11 comes with a 12MP wide angle lens (f/1.8) and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.8). iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with neural engine and runs iOS 13 but one can upgrade it to iOS 14. Unlike, the new iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 also comes with a charger and earphones inside the box.

